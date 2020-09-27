62, of Telford, on Sept. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Milton T. Henry. Beloved sister of Michael Grieco (Janet) of Chalfont and Lee Little (Gerry) of Surf City, N.J. Aunt to Liane Grieco (Troy Gehret), Jennifer Thompson (Matt), Navy Lt. Matthew Little and Lindsey Little. Lynn earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Computer Science Applied degree from Ursinus College in 1989 and was proud of her work as a Technology Manager and Systems Analyst for LiquidHub, Ricoh Americas Corp and Unisys. She was dedicated to the rescue of stray cats and kittens in Bucks and Montgomery counties and will be remembered for her love of family and animals. Donations to Stray Cat Blues, Inc. Arrs. by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com