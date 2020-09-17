1/
LYNNE ELIZABETH (NEE DUNN) KNAPP
LYNNE ELIZABETH (NEE DUNN) Age 77, passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Frank Knapp, daughter of the late Donald D. Dunn and Muriel L. (nee Gentry) Dunn. Beloved mother of Alisa Pasquariello, Lisa Melendez, and William Cahill. Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons. Sister to Donna Caddick (David), Karen Dunn, and Donald Dunn (Gloria). Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. Lynne was preceded in death by brothers Jeffrey and James Dunn. Lynne worked as a licensed practical nurse. She loved nursing and spent 30 years working at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia. Lynne is greatly missed by her family. Interment is private. Arrangements by SHAEFF-MYERS F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
