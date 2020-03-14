Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. SCHILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. CHRISTINE WOODLAND SCHILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. CHRISTINE WOODLAND SCHILLER Notice
SCHILLER
M. CHRISTINE WOODLAND 65, passed away in Los Angeles CA on Monday Feb. 24, 2020 with her husband and son by her side. Born Dec. 4, 1954, she was the oldest daughter of Mary B. Woodland and the late Dr. Horace S. Woodland of Blue Bell, PA. In addition to her son, Marc, and husband, Bob, she is survived by her brothers H. Steen Woodland, II (Sandy), Dr. Mark B Woodland (David), and by her sisters Marguerite C. Bock (Tim), Lisa Woodland-Smith (Charles) and Linda Piazza (Charles). She was laid to rest on March 7, 2020 in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -