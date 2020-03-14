|
|
SCHILLER
M. CHRISTINE WOODLAND 65, passed away in Los Angeles CA on Monday Feb. 24, 2020 with her husband and son by her side. Born Dec. 4, 1954, she was the oldest daughter of Mary B. Woodland and the late Dr. Horace S. Woodland of Blue Bell, PA. In addition to her son, Marc, and husband, Bob, she is survived by her brothers H. Steen Woodland, II (Sandy), Dr. Mark B Woodland (David), and by her sisters Marguerite C. Bock (Tim), Lisa Woodland-Smith (Charles) and Linda Piazza (Charles). She was laid to rest on March 7, 2020 in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 14, 2020