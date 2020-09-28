1/1
M. Jayne DAHM
of Havertown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the presence of her family after a long, courageous battle. She was 74 years old. Jayne is the beloved wife of the late G. Michael Dahm, who pre-deceased her in October of 2000. She is the loving mother of Alicia C. (Ken Davis) Anthony and Michael L. Dahm and the devoted grandmother of Ava Jayne Anthony. She is the sister of Michael J. "Stumpy" (the late Candace) Coyne, Joseph M. (Pat) Coyne, and Terrance P. (Jane) Coyne. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 7 to 9 pm in The Funeral Home of John Stretch 236 East Eagle Road Havertown, Pa. 19083 and on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:25 am in Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds. Havertown, Pa. 19083 to her Funeral Mass following at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers an offering in Jayne's name to The Cardinal John Foley Catholic School 300 East Eagle Road Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083 would be greatly appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 28, 2020.
