90 years of age, passed peacefully June 21, 2020 to her eternal rest in Heaven. Mary Joan Doran of Ardmore, Pennsylvania was the wife of late Joseph M. Doran Sr. (Wayne and Ardmore); Beloved mother of Roy E. (Peggy), Tom (Rose), and Joseph M. Jr. (Dannielle); Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Thomas Jr., Olivia, Caroline, Jack, and Ryan. Sister of the late Andy Trebino Jr. and daughter of the late Alice (Lynch) and Anthony Trebino. Joan was born and raised in Upper Darby (St. Laurence Parish) and raised her family in Ardmore (St. Denis Parish). Joan retired in December 1995 after 27 years at Bryn Mawr College, beginning at the "College Inn" in 1968 and rising to Assistant Food Services Director and Special Events Manager, as well as Manager of Erdman Dining Hall and the Summer Dining Hall/ Conference Services. Joan has been a lifelong member of St. Denis Church where she had many friends and some of her fondest memories. The family wishes to thank all of Joan's compassionate caregivers in the Reflections Unit at Brandywine Living at Haverford Estates, as well as those at Compassus Hospice.Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Denis Church on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. All are welcome to the church; however, it will also be streamed live on facebook - stdenischurchhavertown). Burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Ln., Havertown, PA 19083.

