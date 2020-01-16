|
SR. M. JOSEPH
FRANCIS STAUFFER, IHM
Formerly Margaret Stauffer
On Jan. 14, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Joyce Stauffer, siblings Henry (Margaret), Francis (Marie) and Mary Dark (George). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020