Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for M. STAUFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. M. JOSEPH STAUFFER IHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. M. JOSEPH STAUFFER IHM Notice
SR. M. JOSEPH
FRANCIS STAUFFER, IHM
Formerly Margaret Stauffer
On Jan. 14, 2020. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret Joyce Stauffer, siblings Henry (Margaret), Francis (Marie) and Mary Dark (George). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arrangements By

DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -