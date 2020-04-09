|
SR. M. PATRICIA E.
YOUTZ, IHM
Formerly Sr. Maureen Bernard
On April 6, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents, Walter and Mary Wilton Youtz; siblings, Walter, Robert, Dorothy, Mary Reilly (Benjamin), Catherine Sclight (Charles), and Winifred Champion (William).
Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o IHM Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
