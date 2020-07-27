SR. M. REGIS
WESOLOWSKI, CSFN
Adele Wesolowski on July 25, 2020 at age 97. Survived by her nieces Sr. Maria Annette Mallen, CSFN, Theresa Krystopa and Deborah Johnson; nephews John Mallen and Stephen Wesolowski; and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Interment will be private in keeping with current health and safety guidelines of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Holy Family Province. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sr. Regis at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. Regis's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family Development Office, 310 North River Rd., Des Plaines IL 60016 would be appreciated. Please share messages of remembrance, https:
//nazareth csfn.org/in-memoriam