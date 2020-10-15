Sr. M. St. Michel Mullany, IHM, formerly known as Elizabeth A. Mullany on October 13, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her sister Ellen M. O'Laughlin and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Michael J. Mullany, Sr. and Philomena A. (Kelly) Mullany, and her brother Michael J. Mullany, Jr. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on October 20, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arrangements by DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com