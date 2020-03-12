Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
MACFARLANE HOFFMAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for MACFARLANE HOFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MACFARLANE HOFFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MACFARLANE HOFFMAN Notice
HOFFMAN
MACFARLANE


64 years old, died on 6 March 2020, after a brave battle with liver cancer. A graduate of Swarthmore H.S., Swarthmore College, Widener Law, and Drexel's Master of Library Science - he loved gardening and visits to Chanticleer Garden.
Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth (McFarland) Hoffman, he is survived by his sister, Kate Hoffman Siddiqi and his brother-in-law, M. Kamil Siddiqi. A Memorial Service will be held later in the Spring. Please direct any contri-butions to Chanticleer Garden, 786 Church Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Condolences:

jnelsonrigbyfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MACFARLANE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -