HOFFMAN
MACFARLANE
64 years old, died on 6 March 2020, after a brave battle with liver cancer. A graduate of Swarthmore H.S., Swarthmore College, Widener Law, and Drexel's Master of Library Science - he loved gardening and visits to Chanticleer Garden.
Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth (McFarland) Hoffman, he is survived by his sister, Kate Hoffman Siddiqi and his brother-in-law, M. Kamil Siddiqi. A Memorial Service will be held later in the Spring. Please direct any contri-butions to Chanticleer Garden, 786 Church Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Condolences:
jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020