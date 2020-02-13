|
BENDYNA
MADELEINE GLORIA (nee DiCarlo)
Age 93 of Phila. passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph for 67 years. Devoted mother of Marlene Bendyna (Hal Selditch) and Nanette Schuman (Matthew). Loving grandmother of Kyle Selditch (Christina Werth) and Blair Schuman; predeceased by her cousins Charles and Robert Camelier. Visitation Monday 11 A.M. followed by Memorial Service 12 noon at THE FRANCIS X. FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 1132 Cottman Ave. (cor. Tabor Rd.). Int. private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020