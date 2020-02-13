Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foley Funeral Home
1132 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
215-342-7380
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Foley Funeral Home
1132 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
1132 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MADELEINE BENDYNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MADELEINE GLORIA (DiCarlo) BENDYNA


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MADELEINE GLORIA (DiCarlo) BENDYNA Notice
BENDYNA
MADELEINE GLORIA (nee DiCarlo)
Age 93 of Phila. passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph for 67 years. Devoted mother of Marlene Bendyna (Hal Selditch) and Nanette Schuman (Matthew). Loving grandmother of Kyle Selditch (Christina Werth) and Blair Schuman; predeceased by her cousins Charles and Robert Camelier. Visitation Monday 11 A.M. followed by Memorial Service 12 noon at THE FRANCIS X. FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 1132 Cottman Ave. (cor. Tabor Rd.). Int. private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
www.foleyfuneralhome.org
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MADELEINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -