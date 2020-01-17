|
|
WOJCIECHOWSKI
MADELINE D.
Age 91, passed January 1, 2020. Born February 27, 1928. Retired from her career at IRS. She enjoyed fishing with her honey Charlie Brown (Chuck), watch-ing Westerns, crocheting, bingo and spending Saturdays at the hair salon, followed by a trip to the Entenmann's Outlet and lunch with her girlfriends.
Survived by 3 daughters Madeline (Paul), Theresa (Richie), Elaine (Mark) and son Stephen; grand-children Jason (Pam), Lauren (Jim), Patrick (Morganne), Alyssa (Robbie), 2 great-grand-daughters Olivia and Mya and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations for children's prostheses can be made to Jordan Thomas Foundation, P.O. Box 22764, Chattanooga TN 37422. Friends and family are welcome to join a celebration of life Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:15 to 2 P.M., Neshaminy Manor, 1660 S. Easton Rd., Warrington PA 18976.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020