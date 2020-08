Or Copy this URL to Share

2020. Devoted wife of Frank, loving sister of Jimmy Emanuel. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday 11 A.M. at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St., Mantua Township, NJ 08051. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations to Church of the Incarnation in Madeline's name would be appreciated.STOLFO FUNERAL HOME



