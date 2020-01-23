|
MALERBA
MADELINE M. (nee Ferrara)
Age 101 years, of Mount Laurel, formerly of South Philadelphia passed away on January 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Sr. Devoted mother of Eleanor Spinelli (Jim), Dolores Rubolin (Bob) and Anthony N. Jr. (Carmela). Loving grandmother of Lenore, Amy (Ryan), Michael, Robyn (Ricky), Anthony M. (Linda) and the late Daniel, Gina and Joy and great grandmother of Hailey, Shay, Isaac, Hazel, Heath, Margot and the late Sarah. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) from 9-10 A.M. at THE FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Rd. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Condolences and guestbook at
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020