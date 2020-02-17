|
KALIA
DR. MADHU P.
Died peacefully and surrounded by loving friends on February 9, 2020 at her home in Devon. Dr. Kalia was born on September 11, 1940 in Kashmir, India. She received a BS degree at Loreto College in Lucknow, India, an M.D. (1964) and Ph.D. in Neuro-Physiology (1968) from the University of Delhi, and an MBA in Healthcare Finance from the University of Pennsyl-vania's Wharton School (1993).
Dr. Kalia was an internationally acclaimed scientist and an honored teacher who was celebrated for her enthusiasm, organization, discipline, and intellect. From 1983 until her death she was a professor at Thomas Jefferson University, where she held positions in the departments of Physiology, Pharmacology, Neurosurgery, Anesthesiology, Biochemistry, and Molecular Biology. She will be dearly missed by friends, colleagues, and students.
Friends and colleagues will be invited to a Celebration of her life at a later date.
