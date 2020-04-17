|
|
ABRAMSON
MADLYN K. (nee Kornberg)
April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Leonard. Devoted mother of Marcy (Robert) Shoemaker, Nancy (Richard) Wolfson and Judy (Marc) Felgoise, treasured grandmother of Stephanie (Brett) Cohen, David and Rachel Wolfson, Brett, Samantha and Josh Felgoise, Andrew, Steven and Zoe Shoemaker. Services are private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center at the Hospital at The University of Pennsyl-vania, 3400 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104 or Philly Fights Cancer.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020