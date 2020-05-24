MAHLON (SANDY) HUTCHINSON III
HUTCHINSON
MAHLON, III (SANDY)
A life-time resident of the Main Line, succumbed to the Covid-19 virus on May 15, 2020, one week before his eighty-eighth birthday. This well-beloved horse and bowling enthusiast leaves behind many friends who valued his good humor and generous spirit. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Mahlon Hutchinson, Jr. and Anne Hurd Samuel. He is survived by his brother, Daniel.
A private graveside burial service was held at St. David's Episcopal Church on May 22, 2020.www.chadwickmckinney.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
