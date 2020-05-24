HUTCHINSON
MAHLON, III (SANDY)
A life-time resident of the Main Line, succumbed to the Covid-19 virus on May 15, 2020, one week before his eighty-eighth birthday. This well-beloved horse and bowling enthusiast leaves behind many friends who valued his good humor and generous spirit. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Mahlon Hutchinson, Jr. and Anne Hurd Samuel. He is survived by his brother, Daniel.
A private graveside burial service was held at St. David's Episcopal Church on May 22, 2020.www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.