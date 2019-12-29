|
ROSENFELD
MALCOLM
December 26, 2019, age 92, of Moorestown, NJ. Beloved husband of Joan Rosenfeld (nee Emanuel). Loving father of Andrea Rosenfeld, Lisa (Michael) Rosen, Nanci Rosenfeld and Susan Johnson. Grandfather of Max Frater, Adam Frater, Nicole Johnson and Evan Johnson. Mr. Rosenfeld was active in the Mortgage Banking Industry. Friends and family will participate in a memorial service at Rodeph Shalom Synagogue, 615 N. Broad St., Phila., PA on Monday, December 30th at 11:30 A.M. Contributions in his memory are encouraged to a charity of your choosing.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019