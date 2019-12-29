The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Rodeph Shalom Synagogue
615 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MALCOLM ROSENFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MALCOLM ROSENFELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MALCOLM ROSENFELD Notice
ROSENFELD
MALCOLM
December 26, 2019, age 92, of Moorestown, NJ. Beloved husband of Joan Rosenfeld (nee Emanuel). Loving father of Andrea Rosenfeld, Lisa (Michael) Rosen, Nanci Rosenfeld and Susan Johnson. Grandfather of Max Frater, Adam Frater, Nicole Johnson and Evan Johnson. Mr. Rosenfeld was active in the Mortgage Banking Industry. Friends and family will participate in a memorial service at Rodeph Shalom Synagogue, 615 N. Broad St., Phila., PA on Monday, December 30th at 11:30 A.M. Contributions in his memory are encouraged to a charity of your choosing.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MALCOLM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now