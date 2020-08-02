1/1
MANYA FRYDMAN PEREL
Age 97, passed away July 29, 2020. Manya, the youngest of ten children, grew up in Poland. During the war, she survived eight concentration camps and lost her parents and five of her siblings. She felt it was her mission to tell her story so that such atrocities should not happen again. She touched the lives of thousands of students by sharing her testimony. She is survived by her children, Marvin (Lois) Perel and Sylvia (Mark) Wagman; grand children, Evan (Yael Aschner), Andrew, and Daniel Perel, Rina (Andrew Schwartz) and Jeffrey Wagman; and great grand daughters, Talia and Mira Perel. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Awareness Museum and Education Center, Suite 203/205, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
