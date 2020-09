Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 10, 2020.





Beloved wife of the late Leo. Devoted mother of Barbara, Carol, Leo, Michael, Paul, Robert, Harry, Timothy, Anna 'Nancy', Bernadette, Bridgette, Colleen, George, Kathleen, Raymond, and Edward. Sadly missed by 3 generation of grandchildren and her brother Robert. Viewing in St. Anne's Church Wed. 6-8 P.M. and Thurs. 9 A.M. until her 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at the Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. McBRIDE FH



