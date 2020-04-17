|
|
KOWNUKO
MARCELLA RUTH (nee Smith)
95, formerly of Holland, PA died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Juniper Village in Bensalem. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Leonard I. Kownurko and the loving mother of the late Kirk Kownurko. She is survived by her loving and devoted sons: Nicholas (Virginia), William (Laura Raybourn), and Robert Kownurko (Lisa). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Kownurko; her brother, Robert Smith; 11 grand-children, and 4 great-grand-children. Due to the National Health Crisis a Gathering and Memorial Service will be announc-ed for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Northampton Presbyterian Church, 539 Buck Rd. Holland, PA 18966.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020