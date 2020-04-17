Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELLA KOWNURKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELLA RUTH (Smith) KOWNURKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCELLA RUTH (Smith) KOWNURKO Notice
KOWNURKO
MARCELLA RUTH (nee Smith)
95, formerly of Holland, PA died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Juniper Village in Bensalem. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Leonard I. Kownurko and the loving mother of the late Kirk Kownurko. She is survived by her loving and devoted sons: Nicholas (Virginia), William (Laura Raybourn), and Robert Kownurko (Lisa). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Karen Kownurko; her brother, Robert Smith; 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Due to the National Health Crisis a Gathering and Memorial Service will be announc-ed for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Northampton Presbyterian Church, 539 Buck Rd. Holland, PA 18966.

www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -