|
|
ZIED
MARCI (nee Finkelstein) Peacefully passed away on December 14, 2019. She was a dedicated mother to Julie, who meant the world to her, wholeheartedly embraced her son-in-law Clint, treasured her friends, and was a creative and generous spirit to all those she came across - people and animals alike. She is also survived by her brother Eric. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life Saturday, December 21st, 11:30 A.M. precisely at Germantown Monthly Meeting, 47 W. Coulter St., Phila. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS or bestfriends.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019