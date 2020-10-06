1/1
MARCIA ABRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, at the age of 75. Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of Ned and Kay Swerdlow, Marcia attended Girls' High and Temple University, where she earned a Ph.D. in psychoeducational processes. A lover of language and education, she began her career as a teacher of French and Spanish at Lower Moreland High School, and she returned to teaching at Holland Middle School. With a deep commitment to the Jewish community, Marcia was co-founder of Shir Ami, Newtown, PA, and founder of Rimon Jewish Day School. She loved traveling and seeing Broadway shows with Ronnie, her beloved husband for 52 years. Her favorite moments were at the Margate beach with her family. She was the loving mother of Adam, Shara, and Nina; supportive mother-in-law of Brian, Michael, and Ambika; devoted Bubbe of Kaleb, Ari, Mason, and Logan. Achieving the Jewish mother trifecta, she raised a Ph.D., J.D., and M.D. Marcia is also survived by her brother, Paul Swerdlow, and her in-laws, Barry and Ellen Abraham, Scott and Marcie Kallen. With a crossword puzzle and Boggle, Kandy Kakes and Perrier, singing showtunes in the car ... MSA, we'll be by the sea forever. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Marcia Abraham Fund for Jewish Life, at Shir Ami, or at Temple Beth Sholom, New City, NY. www.goldsteinsfuneral


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved