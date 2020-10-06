Died peacefully at home on October 5, 2020, at the age of 75. Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of Ned and Kay Swerdlow, Marcia attended Girls' High and Temple University, where she earned a Ph.D. in psychoeducational processes. A lover of language and education, she began her career as a teacher of French and Spanish at Lower Moreland High School, and she returned to teaching at Holland Middle School. With a deep commitment to the Jewish community, Marcia was co-founder of Shir Ami, Newtown, PA, and founder of Rimon Jewish Day School. She loved traveling and seeing Broadway shows with Ronnie, her beloved husband for 52 years. Her favorite moments were at the Margate beach with her family. She was the loving mother of Adam, Shara, and Nina; supportive mother-in-law of Brian, Michael, and Ambika; devoted Bubbe of Kaleb, Ari, Mason, and Logan. Achieving the Jewish mother trifecta, she raised a Ph.D., J.D., and M.D. Marcia is also survived by her brother, Paul Swerdlow, and her in-laws, Barry and Ellen Abraham, Scott and Marcie Kallen. With a crossword puzzle and Boggle, Kandy Kakes and Perrier, singing showtunes in the car ... MSA, we'll be by the sea forever. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Marcia Abraham Fund for Jewish Life, at Shir Ami, or at Temple Beth Sholom, New City, NY. www.goldsteinsfuneral