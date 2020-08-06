1/1
MARCIA SATTERTHWAITE LCSW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SATTERTHWAITE
MARCIA, LCSW


71, originally of Haverford, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2020 of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).
A longtime resident of Haverford, PA and Hightstown, NJ and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Bryn Mawr School of Social Work, she was a beloved mother, sister, and cousin, and a longtime social worker, travel writer, book lover, and family historian, as well as a co-owner of Tuscan Rentals.
She was predeceased by her parents, Isabel and Alfred Satterthwaite. She is survived by her sons, David (Diane) Wertime and Geoffrey (Philip Zachariah) Wertime, the father of her children, Richard Wertime, her sister, Mare (Sue Coffey) Satterthwaite, and many beloved cousins, including Julia (Phil Kapp) Hough.
An online memorial will be held at 11 A.M. on Sunday, August 9, 2020; e-mail in.memory.of.marcia @gmail.com for details. An in-person ceremony will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cure PSP at psp.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved