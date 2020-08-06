SATTERTHWAITEMARCIA, LCSW
71, originally of Haverford, PA, died peacefully in her sleep on August 2, 2020 of complications from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).
A longtime resident of Haverford, PA and Hightstown, NJ and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Bryn Mawr School of Social Work, she was a beloved mother, sister, and cousin, and a longtime social worker, travel writer, book lover, and family historian, as well as a co-owner of Tuscan Rentals.
She was predeceased by her parents, Isabel and Alfred Satterthwaite. She is survived by her sons, David (Diane) Wertime and Geoffrey (Philip Zachariah) Wertime, the father of her children, Richard Wertime, her sister, Mare (Sue Coffey) Satterthwaite, and many beloved cousins, including Julia (Phil Kapp) Hough.
An online memorial will be held at 11 A.M. on Sunday, August 9, 2020; e-mail in.memory.of.marcia @gmail.com for details. An in-person ceremony will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cure PSP at psp.org
.