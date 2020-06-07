STONE
MARCIE L. (nee Benoff)
June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Nathan Stone. Loving Mother of Kevin Stone (Nichole) and the late Jeffrey Stone. Dear sister of Fred Benoff (Malka). Devoted grandmother of Jacob, Max, Jordan. Funeral Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation, www.jewishphilly.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.