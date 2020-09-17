1/1
MARCUS ALLAN HUNTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCUS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Army veteran died in Savannah, Georgia at 60 years old. A community advocate and amateur boxer, he was a South Philadelphia native, lover of Black people, and passionate fan of the four major Philadelphia sports teams. Succumbing on Labor Day to an early morning myocardial infarction, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shelley; three sons Dr. Marcus Anthony, Maurice Allan, Malakiah Ali; two daughters Marqueeah Joy and Maya Ashae; ten grandchildren Alameena, Amaury, Amir, Aneesah, Dionne, Karliyah, Kimora, Maaliyah, Mustafah, Sa'keey; great grandchildren Aria and Sekani; mother and retired Philadelphia school district educator Louise G. Hunter; two brothers Army veterans Frank Jr. and Christopher; Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M.-1 P.M. Saturday at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad Street. www.baldifuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baldi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved