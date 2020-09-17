Retired Army veteran died in Savannah, Georgia at 60 years old. A community advocate and amateur boxer, he was a South Philadelphia native, lover of Black people, and passionate fan of the four major Philadelphia sports teams. Succumbing on Labor Day to an early morning myocardial infarction, he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shelley; three sons Dr. Marcus Anthony, Maurice Allan, Malakiah Ali; two daughters Marqueeah Joy and Maya Ashae; ten grandchildren Alameena, Amaury, Amir, Aneesah, Dionne, Karliyah, Kimora, Maaliyah, Mustafah, Sa'keey; great grandchildren Aria and Sekani; mother and retired Philadelphia school district educator Louise G. Hunter; two brothers Army veterans Frank Jr. and Christopher; Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M.-1 P.M. Saturday at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad Street. www.baldifuneralhome.com