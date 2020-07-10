BERGMAIER





67, of Harleysville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Wife of James J. Bergmaier for 42 years. Mother of Megan Bergmaier, J. Patrick (Amy) Bergmaier, and Sean J. Bergmaier. Sister of Chester (Lorraine) Houseal and Marie (Tom) Frederick. Grandmother of Logan, Lily and Ella.Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Corpus Christi RC Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA.There will be a viewing on Monday Evening, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. atand Tuesday Morning, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at the church.Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 West Venango St., Phila., PA 19140.

Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.

