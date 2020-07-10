1/1
MARGARET A. (Houseal) BERGMAIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERGMAIER
MARGARET A. (Houseal)


67, of Harleysville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Wife of James J. Bergmaier for 42 years. Mother of Megan Bergmaier, J. Patrick (Amy) Bergmaier, and Sean J. Bergmaier. Sister of Chester (Lorraine) Houseal and Marie (Tom) Frederick. Grandmother of Logan, Lily and Ella.
Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from Corpus Christi RC Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA.
There will be a viewing on Monday Evening, July 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428, and Tuesday Morning, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at the church.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, 1939 West Venango St., Phila., PA 19140.

Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
www.msrfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved