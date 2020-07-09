1/
MARGARET A. BYRNE
BYRNE
MARGARET A.
Age 73, of Elverson, PA, on July 6, 2020. Margaret was a longtime employee of Wells Fargo Bank. Beloved wife of the late Walter Campbell. Loving mother of Sean Campbell. Sister of Jean Marie O'Neill and the late Brian Byrne and Kevin Byrne. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Monday, July 13, 2020 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is private. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are to be worn to the Viewing and Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Maguire Foundation, 300 Four Falls Corporate Center, 300 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 405, Gulph Mills, PA 19428 would be appreciated. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
