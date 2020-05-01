GALLAGHER
MARGARET A. "Peg" (nee Maguire)
Age 85, of Havertown, PA, on April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel A. Gallagher. Loving mother of Daniel A. Gallagher, Jr. (Lizzie), Megan A. Allen (David) and Anthony J. Gallagher (Candice). Dear grandmother of Caroline Allen, Lily Allen, Conor Allen, Daniel Gallagher, III, Annie Gallagher, Anthony Gallagher and Abigail Gallagher. Sister of the late William J. Maguire (Fran) and Marie Dengler (James). Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contributions in Margaret's name can gratefully be made to the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.