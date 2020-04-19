The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
MARGARET A. (Rago) GROUX

MARGARET A. (Rago) GROUX Notice
GROUX
MARGARET A. (nee Rago)
95, of Rosewood Gardens, Broomall, PA, and formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Daughter of the late Gaetano and Margaret (nee Scirrotto) Rago. Devoted and loving mother of Charles (Nancy), Peggy (Steve) and Bob (Cindy). Also survived by 10 grand-children, 12 great-grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Harry Albert, Sr.. Predeceased by her 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Margaret was a proud graduate of Hallahan High School. She was a long time employee of Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital and volunteer at St. Francis of Assisi White Elephant store.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Benedictine Sisters, St. Mary Home, #456, c/o Sr. M. Zita Wenker, 2021 Albany Ave. West Hartford, CT 06117.
Due to the current situation, Services are private. A Memorial Service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
