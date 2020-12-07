1/
MARGARET A. "PEG" (MAGGENTI) RODDEN
Age 89, peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020 of Roxborough. Wife of the late William E. Rodden. Beloved Mother of Patricia (Evie), William and Michael (Janet) Rodden. Cherished Mom Mom to 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Helen Welde. Survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road, Phila.19128. Interment Westminster Cem. Donations in Peg's name can be sent to St.Jude.org. BE SURE TO WEAR A MASK CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
