Age 89, peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020 of Roxborough. Wife of the late William E. Rodden. Beloved Mother of Patricia (Evie), William and Michael (Janet) Rodden. Cherished Mom Mom to 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Helen Welde. Survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church Wednesday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Road, Phila.19128. Interment Westminster Cem. Donations in Peg's name can be sent to St.Jude.org
