JUDSON





Of Glenside PA, and wife of the late Sheldon B. Judson, passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her four children, Diane Louise Judson, Carol Ann Judson, Sheldon Bowes Judson, and Timothy Alan Judson. Mrs. Judson grew up in Philadelphia where she attended Philadelphia High School for Girls, graduating in 1944. In high school and the early years of college she worked at the public library, where she met Mr Judson. She attended the Girls High reunion until she was 89 years old delighting in the adventures of peers and newer grads alike. Moving to Glenside in 1955, she joined St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where she has remained a member. As she raised her four children, she promoted education, music and the arts. She was also den mother for neighborhood scouts. Mrs. Judson attended Temple University in the 1970's and led an organization of returning women students. She went back to work full time at the age of 51 when her youngest child graduated from high school. First at Wanamaker's, then Hecht's and finally Strawbridge's she sold carpets and furniture and enjoyed meeting a wide variety of community members. She traveled in the US and abroad independently and with each of her children and enjoyed summers in Cape May. She retired after 29 years when Strawbridge's closed. Loving, friendly, diligent and hard-working she was well known in her neighborhood where she could often be seen on her way to the bus or train station.In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the alumnae fund of the Philadelphia High School for Girls would be welcomed.Due to Covid-19 constraints a memorial is tentatively planned for Saturday, June 26th 2021. An announcement will follow in the spring of 2021 to confirm the date.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



