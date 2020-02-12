|
BRAVEMAN
MARGARET "PEGGY"
(nee Cohen)
February 10, 2020, of Phila., PA. Loving mother of William Braveman (Nancy Allanoff-Braveman); adoring grandmother of Nathaniel and Leo Braveman; devoted sister of Fred Cohen (Maggie Schultz); cherished aunt of Michael Edward Rodin Cohen. Peggy had an illustra-tive career in public relations. She was a Department Manager at KYW, as well as at the Walnut Street Theater. She served as a consultant for a variety of businesses from presidential campaigns to real estate developers and to advertising agencies. Her experience led her to open her own firm in 1989. Peggy also dedicated herself to the community. She was a member of the board of directors for numerous organizations in the arts, healthcare, and human rights. Later in her career, she continued to serve the community in her work with stroke patients, social workers, and psychologists. She will truly be missed. Services for Peggy are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020