More Obituaries for MARGARET CANNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "MARGE" CANNON

MARGARET "MARGE" CANNON Notice
CANNON
MARGARET "MARGE"
Age 82, of Villas, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Marge was an extremely devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family so much. She loved baking - her specialty was her apple tarts. She also enjoyed crocheting and famous for her baby blankets. Margaret is predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" (2014), and sister Theresa Sheweski. She is survived by her children, Patty (Jim), John (Sharon), and Lou (Theresa), 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sister Rita Savitsky. Services will be privately held. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, call a friend. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020
