Age 80, of Egg Harbor Twp. (formerly Phila. and Ocean City) on November 3, 2020. Born in Phila. on April 30, 1940, graduate of Hallahan Catholic School for Girls and Holy Family University. She taught in Catholic schools for 40 years at St. Jerome's and St. Anselm's in Phila., and then at Blessed Sacrament in Margate, NJ after she made her move to the shore, until she retired in 2005. Marge is survived by her three children Peggy, Pattianne (Joe), and Jimmy (Stacie); her sister, Pat (Wayne); her grandchildren Jaime (Josh), Dorothy (Jon), Caitlin, Danielle, Matthew, Julia, Patrick, Timmy, Danny, and Jimmy, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren Jessica, Joshua, Gianna, Nicholas, and Braelyn. Marge is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim, and her parents Margaret and Robert. Viewing 11 A.M.-12:30 P.M. on Sat., Oct 7th at the GEORGE H. WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A mass will follow at 1 P.M. at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08221. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
) or The Delaware Valley Chapter at 2004 Sproul Road, Suite 208, Broomall, PA 19008. Condolences to family ghwimberg.com