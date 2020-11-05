1/1
MARGARET CATHRYN (HAWTHORNE) HASHER
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 80, of Egg Harbor Twp. (formerly Phila. and Ocean City) on November 3, 2020. Born in Phila. on April 30, 1940, graduate of Hallahan Catholic School for Girls and Holy Family University. She taught in Catholic schools for 40 years at St. Jerome's and St. Anselm's in Phila., and then at Blessed Sacrament in Margate, NJ after she made her move to the shore, until she retired in 2005. Marge is survived by her three children Peggy, Pattianne (Joe), and Jimmy (Stacie); her sister, Pat (Wayne); her grandchildren Jaime (Josh), Dorothy (Jon), Caitlin, Danielle, Matthew, Julia, Patrick, Timmy, Danny, and Jimmy, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren Jessica, Joshua, Gianna, Nicholas, and Braelyn. Marge is predeceased by her beloved husband, Jim, and her parents Margaret and Robert. Viewing 11 A.M.-12:30 P.M. on Sat., Oct 7th at the GEORGE H. WIMBERG FUNERAL HOME, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A mass will follow at 1 P.M. at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08221. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org) or The Delaware Valley Chapter at 2004 Sproul Road, Suite 208, Broomall, PA 19008. Condolences to family ghwimberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved