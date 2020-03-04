Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
200 S. Oak Ave
Primos, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
200 S. Oak Ave
Primos, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CURLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET "PEGGY" (Burke) CURLEY


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET "PEGGY" (Burke) CURLEY Notice
CURLEY
MARGARET "PEGGY" (Burke)


89, on February 28, 2020, after a long illness. She enlisted in the United States Air Force and served on active duty both stateside and in Occupation Germany, where she achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. She continued her military service in the Air Force Reserves and altogether served nearly 23 years. She was awarded medals for both active and reserve service. Devoted wife of the late George Curley; sister of James Burke and Barbara Burke Ankrom. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10 A.M., St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos PA 19018, and to her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -