CURLEY
MARGARET "PEGGY" (Burke)
89, on February 28, 2020, after a long illness. She enlisted in the United States Air Force and served on active duty both stateside and in Occupation Germany, where she achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. She continued her military service in the Air Force Reserves and altogether served nearly 23 years. She was awarded medals for both active and reserve service. Devoted wife of the late George Curley; sister of James Burke and Barbara Burke Ankrom. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10 A.M., St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos PA 19018, and to her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020