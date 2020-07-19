Dear Patti and Dave, Kathy, Donald, and Kelly, I will always think of Peggy with a smile. I always enjoyed seeing her and chatting with her; our shared love for children and grandchildren helped me feel that I was with a long-time friend when we were together. I hope that all of your memories are a comfort to you now; you were caring, faithful caregivers and can always feel that you did your very best to help her cope with life's challenges. My thoughts are with you all, and with Olivia, Jack, Matthew and Tessa, Love, Kathy

Kathy Rovine

