HARMERMARGARET D. (nee Donovan)
Of Philadelphia, passed away on July 12th, 2020 at the age of 82. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Harmer Sr. for 55 wonderful years. Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children; Kathleen, Patricia Rovine (David), and Donald R. Jr. (Kelly). Margaret also leaves behind an adoring legacy in her four grandchildren; Olivia, Jackson, Matthew, and Jessa. Margaret was the daughter of the late Thomas and Wilhelmina Donovan, and brother to the late Thomas Donovan.
Margaret will be remembered for her love of the Philadelphia Phillies, sending cards to family and friends for every occasion; her energetic spirit and her impressive memory. Margaret often enjoyed playing bingo, playing pranks and socializing. Margaret was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, vacationing in Sea Isle City, NJ and Lake Harmony, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Friday July 31st at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 from 9 - 10 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory to the Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org
. would be greatly appreciated.