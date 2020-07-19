1/1
MARGARET D. (Donovan) HARMER
HARMER
MARGARET D. (nee Donovan)


Of Philadelphia, passed away on July 12th, 2020 at the age of 82. Margaret was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Harmer Sr. for 55 wonderful years. Margaret will be greatly missed by her three children; Kathleen, Patricia Rovine (David), and Donald R. Jr. (Kelly). Margaret also leaves behind an adoring legacy in her four grandchildren; Olivia, Jackson, Matthew, and Jessa. Margaret was the daughter of the late Thomas and Wilhelmina Donovan, and brother to the late Thomas Donovan.
Margaret will be remembered for her love of the Philadelphia Phillies, sending cards to family and friends for every occasion; her energetic spirit and her impressive memory. Margaret often enjoyed playing bingo, playing pranks and socializing. Margaret was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends, vacationing in Sea Isle City, NJ and Lake Harmony, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to Margaret's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Friday July 31st at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 from 9 - 10 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory to the Feeding America, www.feedingamerica.org. would be greatly appreciated.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James
Funeral services provided by
Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
What wonderful times and memories Peggy, Don, Bob and I shared. Before moving to Florida, we would get together with Peggy, Don and the children. We traveled, played cards and just did so much together. I could not have had been blessed with better friends. I know Peggy has joined Don and Bob in heaven and are happy and smiling. God bless all of the family. It is still sad when we lose a loved one.
Eileen Milligan
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dear Patti and Dave, Kathy, Donald, and Kelly, I will always think of Peggy with a smile. I always enjoyed seeing her and chatting with her; our shared love for children and grandchildren helped me feel that I was with a long-time friend when we were together. I hope that all of your memories are a comfort to you now; you were caring, faithful caregivers and can always feel that you did your very best to help her cope with life's challenges. My thoughts are with you all, and with Olivia, Jack, Matthew and Tessa, Love, Kathy
Kathy Rovine
Family
