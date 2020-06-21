MARGARET "MARGIE" (McPeak) DAVIS
DAVIS
MARGARET "MARGIE"
(nee McPeak)


Of Pottstown, PA, age 83, peacefully on Wed, Jun 17, 2020. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late John (Jack) Davis; she is survived by her brother James H. and sister Marcella Labosky. She is predeceased by the late Vincent J. Jr., Joanne McPeak, Hugh, Patricia Campbell, and Anne M. Burke. Margaret is also survived by 22 loving nieces and nephews to whom she was a second Mom to throughout her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Margaret's Life Celebration on Tues., Jun 23rd, 2020 with a Viewing beginning at 10A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd. Phila, PA 19154. Interment will be private on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions can be made in Margaret's name to Saint Joseph's Manor of Holy Redeemer.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
