MARGARET (nee BOTTARO) DELL'ELMO
1928 - 2020
Of Bryn Mawr, PA, formerly of South Philadelphia and Merion PA, on November 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Frank S. Dell'Elmo, dearest mother of the late Maria D. Cucinotti and devoted grandmother of Salvatore (Amanda) Cucinotti. Cherished sister of the late Lawrence Bottaro and Theresa Luciano. Dear aunt to nieces Andrea Morrison, Dina Luciano and Stefanie Luciano and nephews Lawrence J. (Jenny) Bottaro, Andrew (Joanna) Bottaro and John (Sue) Bottaro. Funeral Service & Interment are private. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
November 24, 2020
Marge was a classy and principled woman,friend and coworker who I knew for 50 years.We met for dinner and more lately lunch for 25 years with a group of coworkers from Dobbins AVTS.My condolences are with her grandson and family.I have many fond memories of Marge and will miss her.May she rest in peace. Atley Natalone
Atley Natalone
Friend
November 24, 2020
Atley Natalone
Friend
November 24, 2020
An amazing woman, friend & coworker for 49 years. Since my retirement in 2003 ,myself, Marge & others met almost monthly for dinner, lunch & at the racetrack. While Frank was still alive, my wife & myself went to their house for Christmas several times & l occasionally did some repair work and made a cabinet for them. They were friends and l will miss her very much.
Bill & phyllisann Toll
Friend
