DONOHUE
MARGARET "Janet"
(nee Callahan),
on April 24, 2020 of Warminster (formerly of Holland and Ivyland). Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack'. Dearest mother of Margaret Rappo (Rick), Michael Donohue (Joan), Kevin Donohue (Mary), Colleen Foti (Frank), Kathy Munsch (Michael), John Donohue, and Susan Donohue. Devoted Grandmother of 20, and late Jack Bisciotti, and 10 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled in the future. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to A.A.L.I.V.E (Adults with Autism) P O Box 431, Springfield, PA 19064.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020