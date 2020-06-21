MARGARET "PEG" (Callaghan) DONOHUE
DONOHUE
MARGARET "PEG" M.
(née Callaghan)


93, of Upper Darby, PA on June 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia in 1927, she was the daughter of Daniel and Mary Ellen (née McNally) Callaghan. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Donohue; loving mother of Thomas E.; Peggy Kowalski (John), Leo T. (Laura), the late Robert T. Jr. and Michael R.; devoted grand-mother of Shawn (Amanda), Katie-Ann (Nick), Leanne, Michael Jr., Nicole (Steve), Rebekah, Leo Jr. (Michelle), Ashley, the late Jessica and Kristen; dear great-grand-mother of Brayden, Riley and Colleen; and beloved Aunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9 to 10 A.M. Wednesday at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Pike, Lansdowne, PA 19050 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to delcofoundation.org (specify hospice) or to Penn Champions Club,
www.pennchampionsclub.org.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Church
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
