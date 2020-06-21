DONOHUE
MARGARET "PEG" M.
(née Callaghan)
93, of Upper Darby, PA on June 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia in 1927, she was the daughter of Daniel and Mary Ellen (née McNally) Callaghan. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Donohue; loving mother of Thomas E.; Peggy Kowalski (John), Leo T. (Laura), the late Robert T. Jr. and Michael R.; devoted grand-mother of Shawn (Amanda), Katie-Ann (Nick), Leanne, Michael Jr., Nicole (Steve), Rebekah, Leo Jr. (Michelle), Ashley, the late Jessica and Kristen; dear great-grand-mother of Brayden, Riley and Colleen; and beloved Aunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9 to 10 A.M. Wednesday at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Pike, Lansdowne, PA 19050 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to delcofoundation.org (specify hospice) or to Penn Champions Club,
www.pennchampionsclub.org.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
MARGARET "PEG" M.
(née Callaghan)
93, of Upper Darby, PA on June 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia in 1927, she was the daughter of Daniel and Mary Ellen (née McNally) Callaghan. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Donohue; loving mother of Thomas E.; Peggy Kowalski (John), Leo T. (Laura), the late Robert T. Jr. and Michael R.; devoted grand-mother of Shawn (Amanda), Katie-Ann (Nick), Leanne, Michael Jr., Nicole (Steve), Rebekah, Leo Jr. (Michelle), Ashley, the late Jessica and Kristen; dear great-grand-mother of Brayden, Riley and Colleen; and beloved Aunt.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9 to 10 A.M. Wednesday at St. Philomena Church, 41 E. Baltimore Pike, Lansdowne, PA 19050 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to delcofoundation.org (specify hospice) or to Penn Champions Club,
www.pennchampionsclub.org.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300.
Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.