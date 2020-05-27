DIMMLER
MARGARET E.
Age 83, of Media, PA, on May 18, 2020. Survived by her niece, Kim Edgin (Tim) and her cousins Cori Leary, Patrick Leary, Chase Leary, Max Edgin and Laurie Hasselhan. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services and Interment are private. Arrs. THE SPENCER T. VIDEON-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.