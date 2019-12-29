The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph's Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave.
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph's Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave.
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET GAVAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER MARGARET GAVAGHAN SSJ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER MARGARET GAVAGHAN SSJ Notice
S. MARGARET GAVAGHAN, SSJ
Formerly S. Ann Joachim
On Dec. 24, 2019, age 81. Daughter of the late James and Margaret Gavaghan. Sister of James (the late Patricia Disdal), Thomas, the late Michael (Valerie Mullin), Joseph Gavaghan, Kathleen Gispert (the late Fred), Patricia Gozdan (Robert) and Patricia Higgins; cousin of Patricia McKendrick Higgins (Bill); also survived by members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to greet family Monday 1 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph's Villa. Int. Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now