S. MARGARET GAVAGHAN, SSJ
Formerly S. Ann Joachim
On Dec. 24, 2019, age 81. Daughter of the late James and Margaret Gavaghan. Sister of James (the late Patricia Disdal), Thomas, the late Michael (Valerie Mullin), Joseph Gavaghan, Kathleen Gispert (the late Fred), Patricia Gozdan (Robert) and Patricia Higgins; cousin of Patricia McKendrick Higgins (Bill); also survived by members of her congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends invited to greet family Monday 1 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph's Villa. Int. Villa Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019