Born on July 10th, 1952 and died on July 9th, 2020. She had a distinguished career at the University of Pennsylvania as a physician, researcher and professor. She had over a hundred articles published in medical literature and received many awards for her work. Besides her career in medicine, Margaret was an artist who graduated from Tyler School of Art before getting her degree from Hahnemann Medical School. Her large paintings were hung throughout her home. In addition to scientific writing, she wrote songs and music to perform on her guitar as well stories about her life. She was a member of the Brandywine Writers' Circle and recently had a story about her parrot published in their anthology. An animal lover, Margaret had dogs and a parrot, Goony, who was her companion for 30 years. Despite being disabled since birth, Margaret did not shy away from academic or professional challenges or the passionate enjoyment of life, which was often reflected in an adventuresome spirit for fun and her hearty laugh. She was a member of St. Asaph's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her mother, Margaret Stineman, 95, and dear friends who were inspired by her remarkable gifts and courageous spirit. Her burial service will be private in Church of the Redeemer Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Margaret Grace Stineman Fund." Any donations by check should be made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mailed to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104

