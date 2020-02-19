|
HANNA
MARGARET (nee Haibach)
Age 89, on February 14, 2020. Wife of the late Samuel F. Devoted and loving mother of Ann (Edward) Jurkiewicz and Gary J. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 6-8 P.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Also Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9-945 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little Flower Catholic H.S., 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 Attn: Sr. Joan M. Ames,IHM, or [email protected]
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020