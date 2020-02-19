Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET HANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET (Haibach) HANNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET (Haibach) HANNA Notice
HANNA
MARGARET (nee Haibach)
Age 89, on February 14, 2020. Wife of the late Samuel F. Devoted and loving mother of Ann (Edward) Jurkiewicz and Gary J. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Michelle. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 6-8 P.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. Also Viewing and Funeral Saturday 9-945 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little Flower Catholic H.S., 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 Attn: Sr. Joan M. Ames,IHM, or [email protected]
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -