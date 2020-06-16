Or Copy this URL to Share

HAUSLER

MARGARET (nee Pereyra)

On June 13, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Hausler Sr. mother of Kathleen (Richard) Petry, Eileen (Fran) McGowan, Dianne Killian and the late Marie and Donald Hausler Jr., sister of the late Sr. Mary Carol DePorres-Pereyra and Therese McElwee; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services are private. NULTY FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store