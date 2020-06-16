MARGARET (Pereyra) HAUSLER
HAUSLER
MARGARET (nee Pereyra)
On June 13, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Hausler Sr. mother of Kathleen (Richard) Petry, Eileen (Fran) McGowan, Dianne Killian and the late Marie and Donald Hausler Jr., sister of the late Sr. Mary Carol DePorres-Pereyra and Therese McElwee; also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services are private. NULTY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.
