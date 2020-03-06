|
HOLTZ
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Smith)
Age 73, on March 4, 2020. Devoted wife of 53 years to William "Bill" J. Holtz. Loving mother to William Jr. (Mary) and Brian Holtz. Beloved grandmother to Caroline, Caitlin and Dylan. An avid reader, Peggy loved to read her many books on the beach at the Jersey shore. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:15 until 10:45 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, 125 South 9th St., Suite 202, Phila. PA 19107 or KomenPhiladelphia.org
