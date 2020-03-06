Home

Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
(215) 677-9300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd.
Phila., NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor Rd.
Phila., NJ
View Map
MARGARET (Smith) HOLTZ Notice
HOLTZ
MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
(nee Smith)
Age 73, on March 4, 2020. Devoted wife of 53 years to William "Bill" J. Holtz. Loving mother to William Jr. (Mary) and Brian Holtz. Beloved grandmother to Caroline, Caitlin and Dylan. An avid reader, Peggy loved to read her many books on the beach at the Jersey shore. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9:15 until 10:45 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, 125 South 9th St., Suite 202, Phila. PA 19107 or KomenPhiladelphia.org

www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
